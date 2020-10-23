Authorities find body in Wilkes County; investigators say the death is a homicide

Authorities in Wilkes County found a body this week in the Roaring River community, and investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

The body was found on private property in the White Plains Road area about 50 miles west of Winston-Salem, Sheriff Chris Shew of Wilkes County told the Wilkes Journal-Patriot. There is a suspect in the case, Shew told the newspaper.

The body was found about 1 p.m. Monday by Wilkes County sheriff's deputies and Wilkesboro police, the newspaper reported. The State Bureau of Investigation also is assisting in the probe.

The body had been exposed to the weather and appeared to have been at the location for more than a week, Shew told the newspaper. The sheriff declined to comment on whether the body is connected to any missing people in the region.

