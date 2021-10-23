Baldwin shooting recalls fatal accident killing actor Brandon Lee in Wilmington

"There is no evidence pointing to the kind of negligence the criminal law seeks to punish. The kind of negligence the law seeks to punish is the kind described as willful and wanton. You just can't find that," Spivey said, according to the Associated Press.

But Lee's mother Linda Lee Cadwell sued Crowvision Inc. shortly after the shooting, alleging negligence supported by the NC Occupational Safety and Health Division fining the production company $84,000 for safety violations, the AP reported in 1993.

A real bullet in the prop gun

OSHA investigators reported Lee was killed by a bullet fragment during a scene in which blanks were supposed to be fired from a .44-caliber Magnum pistol, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported at the time.

They blamed the shooting on three separate violations of industry safety guidelines.

In an earlier special-effects scene, a .44-caliber bullet was fired from the same gun. That bullet broke apart, leaving a piece lodged in the barrel. No one properly checked or cleaned the gun before placing it in storage, and it was pulled out for Lee's scene because it contained dummy rounds.

During Lee's scene, the fragment fired out of the barrel.