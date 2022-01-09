Black man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy, sparking protest

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said during a news conference Sunday that investigators examined the black box computer of the truck, which did not record any impact with any person or thing. In bystander video of the shooting's aftermath, it appears the off-duty deputy had been driving a red truck that wasn't a law enforcement vehicle. She said the only person at the scene who indicated they witnessed what happened said Walker was not struck by the truck.

Hawkins said investigators noted that a windshield wiper was torn off the truck and the metal portion was used to break the windshield in several places.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened," Hawkins said.

Investigators with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation have taken over the shooting investigation, Fayetteville police said.

WRAL-TV spoke with Walker's family, who described him as a happy-go-lucky man with a big heart.

"I was sad. That's my best friend. We were really close," said cousin Brittany Monroe. "It really broke my heart because he would never hurt anyone. I don't understand how it could happen to him. He would do anything for anybody."