Black man's death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

"The whole idea is not to put yourself in a position where you feel you have no choice but to use deadly force," Wexler said. "We don't want police officers to stand in front of cars to risk their lives. And we don't want them shooting at vehicles to risk life."

The Pasquotank County sheriff's use-of-force policy says deputies should move out of a car's path instead of shooting at it, "when feasible."

The policy also states that a deputy should only fire when he or she "reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available."

Wexler said such a policy gives too much leeway to deputies to put themselves in danger — and to open fire. The rules, he said, have to be "very restrictive and accompanied by training."

In a 2016 report, the Police Executive Research Forum called for strict limits on firing at vehicles unless other force is being used. It cited a reduction in lethal force cases resulting from New York City's policy.

Shootings by the city's police declined from nearly 1,000 a year in 1972 to 665 the following year, "and have fallen steadily ever since, to fewer than 100 per year today," the report stated.