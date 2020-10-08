Blue Cross NC rolls out Medicare Advantage plans for 2021

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Thursday it will offer $0 premiums for Medicare beneficiaries in its Blue Medicare Advantage service area for 2021.
The plans include drug coverage and other enhanced benefits.
The plans continue to offer low primary care copays, no-cost gym memberships and coverage for hearing exams and hearing aids. Those with prescription drug coverage will no longer be required to pay a deductible on Tier-3 drugs and an enhanced formulary.
Blue Cross said its Healthy Blue + Medicare program will be available to those who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid benefits in 18 counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties in the Triad.
Healthy Blue + Medicare, a Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) provides a new option for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid that makes care more accessible and more affordable.
Healthy Blue + Medicare provides a $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care copays, dental and eyewear benefits, a $300 per quarter over-the-counter allowance, and unlimited trips for members who need reliable transportation to and from doctor visits.
“At Blue Cross NC, we’re committed to providing seniors with the most benefits at the lowest possible cost while taking drivers of health outside the doctor’s office into consideration so that care can work for everyone,” Dr. Tunde Sotunde, Blue Cross NC's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“The progress we’ve made to enhance Blue Medicare Advantage over the last several years, specifically the addition of the Healthy Blue + Medicare plan, speaks to that commitment.”
Blue Medicare Advantage provides $0 premium plans in expanded service areas.
Blue Cross NC is participating in Medicare's Part D senior savings model offering select insulins at a $35 co-pay, per 30-day supply, on Blue Medicare Advantage Plans with prescription drug coverage.
The model aims to increase patient access and adherence to insulin and slow the progression of the disease, which the insurer said would ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes and better quality of care.
Blue Medicare Advantage members are now eligible for a post-discharge meal program tailored to members’ personal health and nutritional needs.
The plan includes a debit card to members on select plans with a quarterly allowance that can be used on approved health and wellness products, such as vitamins, diabetes care items and medication.
The debit card can be used at more than 55,000 locations nationwide including Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart and Dollar General.
