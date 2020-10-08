Blue Cross NC rolls out Medicare Advantage plans for 2021

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Thursday it will offer $0 premiums for Medicare beneficiaries in its Blue Medicare Advantage service area for 2021.

The plans include drug coverage and other enhanced benefits.

The plans continue to offer low primary care copays, no-cost gym memberships and coverage for hearing exams and hearing aids. Those with prescription drug coverage will no longer be required to pay a deductible on Tier-3 drugs and an enhanced formulary.

Blue Cross said its Healthy Blue + Medicare program will be available to those who qualify for Medicare and Medicaid benefits in 18 counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties in the Triad.

Healthy Blue + Medicare, a Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) provides a new option for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid that makes care more accessible and more affordable.

Healthy Blue + Medicare provides a $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care copays, dental and eyewear benefits, a $300 per quarter over-the-counter allowance, and unlimited trips for members who need reliable transportation to and from doctor visits.