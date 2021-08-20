Blue Cross sets 2.8% rate increase for 2022 Affordable Care Act plans

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Friday it has received approval of an average 2.8% rate increase for individual federal health insurance plans.

The permission was provided by the N.C. Insurance Department for federal Affordable Care Act plans for 2020, also known as Obamacare.

Individual rates vary based on location, age, subsidy amount and plan. Open enrollment for ACA plans again begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.

Blue Cross projects that its plans will cover more than 475,000 North Carolinians in 2022.

Blue Cross NC said a regional breakdown of the rates "will be available closer to the start of ACA open enrollment."

For example, for the 2021 plan year, Blue Cross said there would be an overall 1% rate decline statewide, but an average 6.3% rate decrease for the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area.

Individual premiums will be available in October. Premium amounts will depend in part on federal premium subsidy levels, which will be available Nov. 1. The subsidies are available for customers with household incomes between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.