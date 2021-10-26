Body found in Catawba River ID'd. Man was reported missing from Morganton Oct. 19.

A man whose body was found in the Catawba River on Friday has been identified.

The body of Shawn Jeroskey "Boo Boo" Cash, 43, of Morganton, was found in the river near Morganton, according to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Cash's body was identified Tuesday by the Medical Examiner’s Office at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem. Cash was reported missing by his family on Oct, 19. He was last seen by his family on Oct. 10.

Investigators are awaiting the medical examiner's official cause of death report, but the preliminary cause of death is noted as drowning, with toxicology results pending, the release said.

The body was found by people duck hunting on the river shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Capt. Brad Browning with Burke County EMS previously said.

The body appeared to have been there around 10 days, according to officials.