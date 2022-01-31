Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

In warnings to students, school officials say some of the threats were directed at academic buildings.

The FBI “is aware of bomb threats received by some Historically Black Colleges and Universities," the agency said in a statement provided by Jenna Sellitto, an FBI spokesperson in Atlanta. “The FBI takes all potential threats seriously, and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the threats on Monday and was working with local law enforcement to continue investigating, Acting Deputy Director Thomas Chittum said.

In Georgia, Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University's academic buildings."

School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told students to stay in their dormitories and until an all-clear was given.