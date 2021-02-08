Boone bookstore gets Super Bowl 'ad' — and a shoutout from Tom Hanks

A small Boone bookstore was featured in a Super Bowl "ad" — on Stephen Colbert's show.

The comedian turned to actors Tom Hanks and Sam Elliott for a shoutout to Foggy Pine Books in the mountain tourist spot of Boone.

"Foggy Pine Books on King Street in Boone, between the Baptist church and the Boone Saloon," Hanks sings during the two-minute tribute.

The jingle aired on Sunday night's episode of "The Late Show." During the segment, Colbert mentioned the high-cost commercials that ran earlier during the Super Bowl game.

"These big companies aren't the ones who need our support the most right now," Colbert said. "It's small businesses out there that have been hurt the most in this pandemic."

For months, some small businesses in North Carolina and beyond have struggled to stay afloat with fewer customers and coronavirus-related restrictions.

Colbert said his talk show chose one shop to highlight in a "high octane" video, which starts with a skydiver jumping out of a plane.

"There's a special breed that hungers for adventure, an escape into the unknown," said Elliott, the narrator. "When you're ready for that next chapter, there's only one place to go."