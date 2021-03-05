Boone hospital begins construction on patient bed tower

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, which operates Watauga Medical Center in Boone, said construction started this week on a hospital patient bed tower.

The tower represents the final of three capital investments of a combined $100 million. The first two were a new Heart and Vascular center that was completed in August, and a central energy plant that is under construction.

The construction is causing changes to the hospital’s entrances, exits and parking lots for several months.

Beginning Thursday, hospital traffic, including the emergency department, will flow one way (two lanes) into the main parking lot entrance closest to the hospital. Leaving the hospital, drivers should exit to Deerfield Road through the parking lot’s side exit. Signage will be posted.

Hospital patients and visitors, including emergency Department walk-ins, should enter the building through the temporary main front entrance doors close to the Heart & Vascular Center.

The usual emergency department entrance patients and visitors have been using for the past year will be closed Wednesday.

