Boone Police still hope to bring Kernersville man home. James Martin Roberts was reported missing six years ago.

Thursday marked the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of James Martin Roberts, a former Appalachian State University student, Boone police said in a statement.

Roberts was reported missing on April 21, 2016, to the Boone Police Department by his roommates, police said. Roberts was 19 at the time of his disappearance.

Roberts, a graduate of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, was last seen leaving his Boone apartment complex.

Before he disappeared, Roberts was captured on a bus surveillance video near Appalachian State University’s Convocation Center for 17 seconds walking toward a busy intersection, the Winston-Salem Journal reported in August 2018.

During the past six years, numerous agencies and people have contributed to the investigation to find Martin, police said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progressed photograph on the fifth anniversary of Martin’s disappearance to help find him, police said.

Here is a link to Martin’s entry at NCMEC: https://tinyurl.com/4hbwnfar.

Roberts, who would be 25, is a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighs 145 pounds, the center said. Roberts has brown hair and blue eyes.

Roberts was last seen wearing a black short sleeve App State windbreaker, khaki shorts and gray New Balance sneakers, the center said. Roberts was carrying a backpack.

Roberts has a tattoo on his left forearm that depicts three mountains and a tattoo on his chest, the center said. Roberts may be in need of medical attention.

Investigation Discovery aired an episode of the series “Disappeared” in June 2018 that explored the investigative twists and turns regarding Roberts’ disappearance, but it has produced no new leads, the Journal reported in June 2018.

Specialists periodically review the case to ensure that investigators are covering all possible scenarios regarding Roberts’ disappearance, police said.

Investigators look into every tip and lead that is received in the case, police said.

Police Sgt. Candace Burlingame, the lead investigator, is looking for new avenues to find Martin, police said.

“The Boone Police Department works continuously with family of Martin Roberts and the community, in an effort to bring Martin home,” Burlingame said. “Our hearts are always with the family, but especially this time of year.”

Anyone with information concerning Martin’s disappearance or his whereabouts can call Boone police Department at 828-268-6900 or dial 911 for their local law enforcement agency.

