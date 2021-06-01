Cardinal Innovations plans to merge with western N.C. group; Pending Forsyth, Mecklenburg departures likely catalysts

The pending departure of Cardinal Innovations' two largest counties it serves appears to be the catalyst for the behavioral health oversight group agreeing to merge itself out of existence.
Cardinal and Vaya Health released a joint statement Tuesday announcing their to combine into a behavioral health managed care organization (MCO) by June 30, 2022.
The MCOs said they "have already begun transition efforts, with Vaya assuming responsibility for coordinating services and supports for Cardinal Innovations members once consolidated."
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
However, Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties are in the process of asking permission from state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to leave Cardinal. State law requires the state health secretary to approve of such a transition.
The combined Cardinal-Vaya potentially could cover up to 36 counties, primarily in western North Carolina with Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, along with Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
From a statement released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, it appears likely Cohen will approve the departures of Forsyth, Mecklenburg and Orange, as she has recently for Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties.
"The decision of Mecklenburg County to vote to request disengagement from Cardinal Innovations and the recent vote by Forsyth County to disengage from Cardinal introduced uncertainty and instability for the Cardinal organization and those they serve," DHHS said.
DHHS expressed support for the Cardinal-Vaya consolidation plans.
DHHS said it "has been actively engaged to ensure the thousands of consumers currently served by Cardinal Innovations continue to receive needed supports and services."
"We appreciate the boards of Vaya and Cardinal working rapidly to reach an agreement to consolidate to provide stability for beneficiaries and families," DHHS said. "We will work closely with the boards and staff of each organization to better understand and work through the details of this transition."
Forsyth departure
The proposed merger news comes 11 days after the Forsyth Board of Commissioners approved formally asked Cohen for permission to leave Cardinal to join Partners Health Management of Gastonia.
Forsyth would be the largest of 13 counties with Partners.
Forsyth manager Dudley Watts said Tuesday he received no advance notification from Cardinal of its plans to merge with Vaya.
"I do not anticipate this impacting our decision to disengage and align with Partners," Watts said. "I think the Vaya/Cardinal merger can make for a stronger system in North Carolina."
Shontell Robinson, a deputy Forsyth manager, told the commissioners she could send the packet of documents to Cohen asking for the disengagement as early as June 15, and at any rate no later than June 30. That could put Forsyth on a timeline of joining Partners by early 2022.
The Forsyth disengagement process took its first major step on Nov. 12 when the commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Robinson has said the county can benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus and Union counties.
“If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process,” Robinson said.
Meanwhile, the Mecklenburg commissioners are considered re-forming a single-county MCO, while Orange County wants to join Triangle-based Alliance Health.
Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten has been expressing disappointment with Forsyth's departure plans, along with those from Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties that have received Cohen's permission to join Partners by Sept. 1.
In the joint statement with Vaya, Sutten did not cite any of the pending and planned county departures.
He said that in order to deliver on its mission "to improve the health and wellness of our members and their families ... it has become increasingly clear ... we need to consolidate with a strong organization that has a history of meeting member and community needs and can stabilize the disruption caused by Medicaid transformation and county realignments."
Bryan Thompson, Cardinal’s chairman and a Davie board representative, said "that while we are saddened to reach this fork in the road, we are confident that Vaya shares our values and is wholly committed to our members, providers and communities."
Consolidators
Since 2007, Cardinal and Vaya have been played a leading consolidating role of the state's behavioral health MCO network.
Vaya has merged with New River Behavioral Healthcare in 2007, Foothills Area MH/DD/SA Authority in 2008 and Western Highlands Network in 2013.
Before CenterPoint Human Serviced opted to merge with Cardinal in June 2016, there had been discussions of CenterPoint joining with Partners and Vaya.
Cardinal and Vaya put their consolidation focus on the Medicaid transformation initiative that is scheduled to begin on July 1 with four statewide prepaid health plans with oversight for recipients' behavioral and physical care with behavioral health MCOs assisting.
"The consolidation of the two organizations will enable a stronger health plan to serve individuals who receive care through North Carolina’s public health care system," the MCOs said.
"It will also bring needed stability to members in counties served by Cardinal Innovations."
The Cardinal and Vaya boards will establish a joint steering committee to guide the development of a transition plan. Vaya leadership plans to visit the 14 potentially remaining Cardinal counties "to hear their concerns and learn about the unique needs of each community."
Rockingham manager Lance Metzler said he also was not given a heads-up about the announcement.
"It came as a surprise to me," Metzler said.
"We have recently worked with Cardinal to address some placement issues and had discussions regarding the foster care subcapitation agreement.
"Our goal is to provide the best services for our residents who need these services, and we are going to do whatever it takes to do just that."
The county managers for Alamance, Davidson, Davie and Stokes could not be immediately reached for comment on whether their respective commissioners plan to join a combined Vaya.
DHHS said in the statement that it "will continue to work with the counties who have requested disengagement and work with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners to determine if additional counties are considering disengagement and the best process for moving forward."
