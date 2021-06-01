Cardinal Innovations plans to merge with western N.C. group; Pending Forsyth, Mecklenburg departures likely catalysts

"The consolidation of the two organizations will enable a stronger health plan to serve individuals who receive care through North Carolina’s public health care system," the MCOs said.

"It will also bring needed stability to members in counties served by Cardinal Innovations."

The Cardinal and Vaya boards will establish a joint steering committee to guide the development of a transition plan. Vaya leadership plans to visit the 14 potentially remaining Cardinal counties "to hear their concerns and learn about the unique needs of each community."

Rockingham manager Lance Metzler said he also was not given a heads-up about the announcement.

"It came as a surprise to me," Metzler said.

"We have recently worked with Cardinal to address some placement issues and had discussions regarding the foster care subcapitation agreement.

"Our goal is to provide the best services for our residents who need these services, and we are going to do whatever it takes to do just that."

The county managers for Alamance, Davidson, Davie and Stokes could not be immediately reached for comment on whether their respective commissioners plan to join a combined Vaya.

DHHS said in the statement that it "will continue to work with the counties who have requested disengagement and work with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners to determine if additional counties are considering disengagement and the best process for moving forward."

