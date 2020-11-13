Changes in COVID-19 hospitalization metrics lead to pandemic daily high for North Carolina

The second DHHS change has do with when the data is pulled.

"As a result, there will be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, as the data will cover (just) 10 hours, as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period," DHHS said.

The Friday report listed 1,779 new cases for an overall total of 305,223.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

A pandemic daily high of 3,119 was reported Wednesday. Since Oct. 15, 13 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.

There were 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, increasing the overall total to 4,720.

Forsyth updates

Forsyth had 88 new cases in the daily count reported Friday for an overall total of 10,562 since mid-March.

The daily high for the pandemic was reported Thursday at 178.

As of Friday, Forsyth has experienced 18 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.