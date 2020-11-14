Changes in how planes approach and leave RDU may reduce noise, but will anyone notice?

Town officials are proposing to allow apartments and condominiums north of N.C. 54, in a zone known as the Airport Overlay District. Residential development is currently banned from the district because of noise from planes approaching and taking off from RDU.

But town officials say planes are much quieter now than when the overlay district was created in the 1990s and that they take off and land in narrower flight paths. They say that with stricter insulation and window standards, the town should be able to let developers build multi-family housing in a planned transit-oriented development district near the Wake Tech Community College campus and in an undeveloped area made accessible by the recent completion of McCrimmon Parkway between Airport Boulevard and Aviation Parkway.

But RDU officials say allowing people to live closer to the airport will only invite hard feelings from residents as the airport grows. RDU spent millions fighting and then settling lawsuits over noise in the late 1980s, but Peter Kirsch, an attorney for the airport, said litigation is not the only concern.

"Much more important is the level of community unrest, the level of community concern, frankly the number of times that people come to speak at town council meetings and authority meetings," Kirsch said during a recent meeting of RDU Airport Authority and town council members.