Charlotte airport shatters annual record for drop in passenger traffic, airport says. Blame COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte's airport saw nearly half the number of travelers last year compared to the year before because of the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented drop-off.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport had 27.2 million passengers last year — a record 46% decline from 2019's 50.2 million passengers, according to a COVID-19 report released Thursday by the airport. The 2019 passenger total was a record high for the airport.

What's more, so far this year, passenger numbers are down 54% to date compared to 2019, according to the airport, as fewer people are traveling for business or leisure.

But in the past 20 years, there were only three times that the airport saw a decline in passenger traffic, with the biggest gap being a 2% decline in 2003.

The last time the airport had similar total passenger numbers was 15 years ago, with 28.2 million.

"By far, it's definitely not where we want to be," said Acting Aviation Director and CEO Haley Gentry in a statement. "But we are faring much better than many of our counterparts who have seen passenger reductions between 60 to 70 percent."