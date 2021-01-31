Charlotte trio supports homeless people during pandemic

They collected more donated goods than they expected. And then they set out to launch the free store, teaming up with White, who a year earlier founded the homeless support group Not Fade Away.

To facilitate the effort, Morris and Bone repurposed BleachImpaired.com, an online shop where previously they sold T-shirts and buttons to make a bit of extra money. Today, it directs people to the drop boxes, lets users donate money for tent city relief and lists specific items requested by people, everything from underwear to heating equipment to rat-proof storage.

Some of what they collect goes to other aid groups and some directly to the people they meet. Bone, a carpenter by day, makes deliveries at night.

One day it may be 50 blankets for an organization that is collecting them; the next, a tent for someone living on the street. The three get to know the people they help, establishing relationships rather than doing one-off donations.

They also try to address needs beyond the essentials: One day a man mentioned that he had lost a treasured graphic novel; when Morris returned, she brought a copy wrapped in gift paper.

Since that experience she has teamed up with two bookstores on a project she hopes will bring a library to the tent city.