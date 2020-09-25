Children eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals gain extra federal COVID relief aid

Additional federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid has been made available for North Carolina households with school-age children receiving free or reduced-priced meals and being taught virtually.
The children are eligible through the pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. The benefit amount was not disclosed.
The pandemic EBT program is authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. The benefit is paid solely through federal funds.
It is in addition to the $250 or more that eligible families received in April shortly after schools were closed because of the pandemic.
For the 2019-2020 school year, North Carolina had about 903,000 children eligible for free-and reduced-priced lunch, or about 59% of children in participating schools.
“Children need access to enough healthy food every day to learn, play and develop to their full potential,” state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.
Children are eligible if they had access to free or reduced-priced meals at school last year, their school district or charter school is eligible to provide free or reduce-priced meals at school this year, and their school district or charter school utilized remote learning for all students for at least five consecutive school days between Aug. 17 and Sept. 30.
DHHS said the new eligibility criteria are based on requirements from the U.S. Agriculture Department. To find out whether your child’s school district or charter school is receiving fall P-EBT benefits, go to https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/info-for/human-services/p-ebt/NC-School-Districts-Charter-Schools-Eligible-P-EBT-Aug-Sept.pdf.
Eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card, as well as families who received the pandemic EBT benefits in the spring and are eligible under the new criteria.
Eligible families who do not have an FNS or pandemic EBT card will be mailed a card that they should receive within three weeks.
A new card can be ordered at www.ebtedge.com, on the EBT Edge mobile app, or by contacting the N.C. EBT Call Center at (866) 719-0141.
More information about the pandemic EBT program can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.
336-727-7376
