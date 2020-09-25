Children eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals gain extra federal COVID relief aid

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid has been made available for North Carolina households with school-age children receiving free or reduced-priced meals and being taught virtually.

The children are eligible through the pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. The benefit amount was not disclosed.

The pandemic EBT program is authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. The benefit is paid solely through federal funds.

It is in addition to the $250 or more that eligible families received in April shortly after schools were closed because of the pandemic.

For the 2019-2020 school year, North Carolina had about 903,000 children eligible for free-and reduced-priced lunch, or about 59% of children in participating schools.

“Children need access to enough healthy food every day to learn, play and develop to their full potential,” state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement.