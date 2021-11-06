 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coastal North Carolina braces for high wind, rains, flooding
0 Comments

Coastal North Carolina braces for high wind, rains, flooding

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREHEAD CITY — Authorities prepared for an eastern North Carolina storm this weekend that's anticipated to bring coastal flooding to low-lying areas due to high winds and heavy rains.

Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain could fall through Sunday along the Outer Banks and south toward Morehead City and Topsail Island, the National Weather Service said in a report Saturday morning. Wind gusts could reach from 45 mph (72.4 kph) to 60 mph (96.6 kph) and cause scattered power outages, the weather office said.

The combination should cause significant ocean overwash of N.C. Highway 12, the lone road connecting the coastal barrier islands to the mainland, on Hatteras Island, along with flooding around coastal properties. The worst conditions should be during high tides Sunday morning and Monday morning.

The weather service posted flooding and high wind warnings and advisories within the region.

The state Department of Transportation said it pushed sand onto dunes from Pea Island to Ocracoke Island and staged equipment along potential trouble spots this weekend.

Waves of up to 20 feet (6.1 meters) are possible offshore, according to the weather service. The state DOT canceled some ferry departures from Ocracoke Island on Saturday due to high winds on Pamlico Sound.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+20
Fight in Winston-Salem costs NC football team a spot in high school playoffs
State & Regional

Fight in Winston-Salem costs NC football team a spot in high school playoffs

In the wake of its football team being banned from this fall's N.C. High School Association playoffs, Mountain Island Charter administrators are being questioned for their handling of the matter. On Monday, a group of disgruntled football parents and team supporters approached members of the Mountain Island Charter braintrust seeking answers, chief among them why more wasn't done to keep the ...

Snow and ice forced closure of Mount Mitchell State Park in North Carolina mountains
State & Regional

Snow and ice forced closure of Mount Mitchell State Park in North Carolina mountains

Mount Mitchell State Park in the North Carolina mountains was forced to close Thursday due to snow — a surprising move given tourist are still expecting to see bright fall foliage. They got ice instead. “Mount Mitchell State Park is closed due to snow and ice and high winds,” N.C. State Parks and Recreation said in Facebook and Twitter posts. “The park will open (Friday) as soon as possible.” ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News