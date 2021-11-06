Coastal North Carolina braces for high wind, rains, flooding

MOREHEAD CITY — Authorities prepared for an eastern North Carolina storm this weekend that's anticipated to bring coastal flooding to low-lying areas due to high winds and heavy rains.

Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain could fall through Sunday along the Outer Banks and south toward Morehead City and Topsail Island, the National Weather Service said in a report Saturday morning. Wind gusts could reach from 45 mph (72.4 kph) to 60 mph (96.6 kph) and cause scattered power outages, the weather office said.

The combination should cause significant ocean overwash of N.C. Highway 12, the lone road connecting the coastal barrier islands to the mainland, on Hatteras Island, along with flooding around coastal properties. The worst conditions should be during high tides Sunday morning and Monday morning.

The weather service posted flooding and high wind warnings and advisories within the region.

The state Department of Transportation said it pushed sand onto dunes from Pea Island to Ocracoke Island and staged equipment along potential trouble spots this weekend.

Waves of up to 20 feet (6.1 meters) are possible offshore, according to the weather service. The state DOT canceled some ferry departures from Ocracoke Island on Saturday due to high winds on Pamlico Sound.