Conservatives praise South Carolina win on abortion ban

At least eight others have also been filed. There are House and Senate bills to declare life begins at conception and other proposals including requiring doctors to tell women who are given pills to cause an abortion that it can be reversed after one dose and to ban a rarely used procedure called dismemberment abortions.

Rep. John McCravy, who often takes the lead on abortion restrictions in the House, wants abortion banned in South Carolina too. But the Greenwood Republican expects the House to not change the bill the Senate passed this week to make it more restrictive. Any change would have to be approved again by the Senate.

McCravy isn't sure the House will look at any other abortion legislation this year. But with a two-year session, he said there is plenty of time.

"Maybe before the session is out. But right now we are concentrating on the heartbeat bill," McCravy said.

The Senate debate this week showed while Republicans have made critical gains in the Senate — the three seats picked up from Democrats in November proved crucial to this bill — there may not be enough support to go further.