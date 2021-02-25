Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

RALEIGH — North Carolina civil right rights groups struck a deal on Thursday with Gov. Roy Cooper's administration to allow for the early release of 3,500 inmates in state custody over the next six months.

If a Wake County Superior Court judge approves the settlement agreement and the state abides by its commitment to trim about one-eighth of its more than 28,000-person prison population, the North Carolina branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People would dismiss its lawsuit alleging prison conditions during the coronavirus pandemic have violated inmates' rights under the state constitution.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 47 inmates have died of COVID-19, while more than 9,500 have been infected, according to state Department of Public Safety data. Nearly one-fourth of the 39,000 offenders tested since March 2020 received at least one positive diagnosis.