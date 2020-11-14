COVID-19 data changes lead to record daily high for cases; Forsyth ties daily high of 179

A one-time timing change in how COVID-19 data is collected daily contributed to an expected record statewide high of 3,885 cases.
The change also led to Forsyth County to tying a daily case high of 178 set just two days before.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that Forsyth had four additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 141.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
The department forewarned Thursday that the Friday and Saturday reports would reflect a permanent change in data collection.
The surge in daily case count reported Saturday came from the change of when the data is pulled.
"As a result, there will be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, as the data will cover (just) 10 hours, as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period," DHHS said Thursday.
By comparison, the Friday report listed 1,779 new cases.
The overall statewide total as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday is 309,118.
The previous pandemic daily high of 3,119 was reported Wednesday. Since Oct. 15, 14 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were 36 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, increasing the overall total to 4,756.
Hospitalization change
The other change went into effect Friday, reflecting the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revising a permanent change in how such hospitalizations are reported.
Previously, the CDC required hospitals to report patients only when they were under isolation precautions.
The CDC now requires hospitalizations be reported for the entire length of stay.
"As a result, it is likely that North Carolina will see a one-time increase in hospitalizations and a continued higher number under the new definition," DHHS said Thursday.
DHHS reported Saturday a pandemic high of 1,425 hospitalizations, up two from the previous record of 1,423 reported Friday.
Before the change, the previous pandemic high for hospitalizations was 1,279, reported Thursday and July 22.
The Triad region was reported Saturday with 385 COVID-19 patients, highest of any region in the state. The 17-county region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, comprises Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The region has had the highest regional daily hospitalization count since Oct. 28.
Forsyth updates
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Thursday (latest day available): 8.2% out of about 1,350 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past five weeks.
The overall case total for Forsyth is at 10,740 as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Forsyth has experienced 19 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
"I think our cases will slowly continue to go up in our area until we have something new and different that changes how we interact as people,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday.
Forsyth experienced its largest daily count of COVID-19 related deaths with eight reported Tuesday.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 2:15 p.m. Friday (latest available): 8,842 out of 10,562, or 83.7%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of 2:15 p.m. Friday (latest available): 1,583.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest available): 261,719, or 88.8%.
State update
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 8.1% on Monday. There was a 7.9% positive rate out of Thursday's 45,766 tests in North Carolina.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 75.8% from 175,815 to 309,118 as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 64.6% from 2,889 to 4,756.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 44% from 214,684 to 309,118. The death toll is up by 31.8% from 3,608 to 4,756.
DHHS reported there were 42,064 tests statewide Friday, raising the overall total to 4.52 million.
Because statewide COVID-19 numbers “remain stubbornly high,” Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase Three pandemic-related restrictions by three weeks, through at least Dec. 4.
Executive Order No. 176 reduces indoor mass-gathering capacity from 25 to 10 individuals, which went into effect Friday.
That order is aimed primarily at family and other social gatherings. It does not affect restaurants’ 50% indoor capacity limitations, outdoor bar capacity, religious worship services and other gatherings, or K-12 schools or universities.
“Everything remains on the table” when it comes to tightening or easing restrictions, Cooper cautioned.
