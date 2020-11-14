COVID-19 data changes lead to record daily high for cases; Forsyth ties daily high of 179

A one-time timing change in how COVID-19 data is collected daily contributed to an expected record statewide high of 3,885 cases.

The change also led to Forsyth County to tying a daily case high of 178 set just two days before.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday that Forsyth had four additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 141.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.

The department forewarned Thursday that the Friday and Saturday reports would reflect a permanent change in data collection.

The surge in daily case count reported Saturday came from the change of when the data is pulled.

"As a result, there will be a one-time artificial decrease in the number of tests, cases and deaths on Friday, as the data will cover (just) 10 hours, as opposed to the standard 24 hours. Future data will cover the standard 24-hour period," DHHS said Thursday.

By comparison, the Friday report listed 1,779 new cases.