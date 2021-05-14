COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize in Forsyth

Forsyth County's daily number of new COVID-19 cases is stabilizing in the mid-40s following what a local infectious disease expert considered as a mini-wave in late April.
The average daily count is 45 over the past 14 days, which representing the lowest level for a two-week span since October, according to the Forsyth Department of Public Health.
The span had been as high as 67 in mid-to-late April.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 37 new cases and no additional deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Forsyth reported 35,861 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
On Thursday, DHHS reported Friday with three additional COVID-19 related deaths. The last time Forsyth had three or more deaths listed in a daily COVID-19 report was five on March 11.
Four COVID-19 deaths have been reported for Forsyth in May. There have been 378 for the pandemic since mid-March 2020.
Youth vaccinations
Novant Health Inc. spokeswoman Megan Rivers said the system has administered at least 564 first Pfizer doses to individuals ages 12 to 15, including 182 in the Winston-Salem area as of Friday morning.
"In Forsyth County, our (COVID-19) numbers are decreasing, but slowly," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday. "We're about where we were at the beginning of October as far as our cases, but some of the rural counties around us, the case rates are somewhat higher."
Ohl said the Forsyth rate is between 10 and 11 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, while some rural counties are at 17 to 18 per 100,000.
"If you look at the vaccination numbers for each county, you can kind of predict what your case count is going to be," Ohl said. "That reflects vaccine hesitancy, which seems to be higher in our rural areas."
Ohl said that while COVID-19 is not going away by summertime, getting the vaccination levels up will "make it a lot easier to dodge it and keep from having problems with these big waves."
"The virus is going to take advantage of people who don't have immunity yet ... either through prior infection or vaccination.
"We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations of people who are otherwise healthy ... younger people who don't really see the need to get vaccinated for one reason or another.
"Trying to play the numbers game doesn't really make a lot of sense," Ohl said.
Statewide
There were 1,501 new cases reported statewide Friday, up slightly from 1,394 reported Thursday. A seven-month low of 699 was reported Tuesday.
The overall case total for the pandemic is at 989,338.
There were nine additional COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday, raising the statewide overall death total to 12,862.
Local and state health officials have attributed part of the recent decline in the daily case count to a significant reduction in daily testing for COVID-19 from reduced community spread and higher overall vaccination levels.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 3.8% — the lowest level over the past month — based on 35,778 tests performed Wednesday.
By comparison, there were 11,881 tests conducted on Monday.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 4.9% of about 750 tests performed Wednesday. By contrast, there were 1,400 tests performed as recently as April 28.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 926 in Friday’s report, up one from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 213 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down four from Thursday.
Vaccinations
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
By comparison, the vaccination count was 179,072 for the week that began May 3.
The number of weekly second doses provided has exceeded first doses since the week that began March 29.
DHHS said that as of noon Friday, 51.2% adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 45.9% are considered fully vaccinated. There have been 3.97 million adults with one dose and 3.52 million fully vaccinated.
Altogether, there have been 7.77 million doses administered in the state. About 75.4% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported Friday that 129,744 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 33.9%, while 117,754 have been fully vaccinated, or 30.8%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 43.2% have been partially vaccinated and 39.2% considered as fully vaccinated.
