COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize in Forsyth

"In Forsyth County, our (COVID-19) numbers are decreasing, but slowly," Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday. "We're about where we were at the beginning of October as far as our cases, but some of the rural counties around us, the case rates are somewhat higher."

Ohl said the Forsyth rate is between 10 and 11 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, while some rural counties are at 17 to 18 per 100,000.

"If you look at the vaccination numbers for each county, you can kind of predict what your case count is going to be," Ohl said. "That reflects vaccine hesitancy, which seems to be higher in our rural areas."

Ohl said that while COVID-19 is not going away by summertime, getting the vaccination levels up will "make it a lot easier to dodge it and keep from having problems with these big waves."

"The virus is going to take advantage of people who don't have immunity yet ... either through prior infection or vaccination.

"We're seeing an increase in hospitalizations of people who are otherwise healthy ... younger people who don't really see the need to get vaccinated for one reason or another.

"Trying to play the numbers game doesn't really make a lot of sense," Ohl said.