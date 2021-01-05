COVID-19 took took NC couple, married for 74 years, a week apart

He would go on to take important roles in the future of the state, including helping to train newly-elected mayors as part of the Institute of Government, housed at UNC-Chapel Hill. It would help to earn him the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the most prestigious award for a resident of the state.

Dorothy was the dancer and had encouraged her husband to take lessons.

When he turned 50, he decided that's what he wanted to do. They decided to join a dance club, with dinner and dance to the Tommy Dorsey era of music.

"He almost never sat down," Braxton Culler said.

The two moved to the newly-planned Pennybyrn independent living community when they were in their early 80s. They were both in great health but Roy Culler was tired of looking after such a large house. Dorothy was hesitant about leaving their home, son Braxton remembered.

Roy Culler got her to agree and bought two of the planned units to create one large, single unit and included a dressing room for Dorothy. As it was being built he would often slip on a hard hat to watch the progress up close.

"Once they got there, they loved it," Braxton Culler said.