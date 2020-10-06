 Skip to main content
17-year-old faces murder charges after August shooting deaths of two teens in Winston-Salem
17-year-old faces murder charges after August shooting deaths of two teens in Winston-Salem

A 17-year-old faces charges of first-degree murder in Winston-Salem in the August deaths of two teenagers.

The male suspect has not been identified.

The two 14-year-olds killed on Aug. 6 were Jesus Antonio Candela-Abonza of Utah Drive in Winston-Salem and Dylan Samuel Lopez of Tara Court in Winston-Salem.

Both were shot shortly after midnight on Aug. 1 on Utah Drive. Police said at the time that a vehicle drove through the area and fired toward the two, who were at a small gathering.

A separate teenager has been charged with accessory after a felony.

Breaking News