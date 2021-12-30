2 boys shot during high school tournament in Salisbury, police say

A shooting at a high school basketball tournament at Salisbury's Catawba College left two boys injured Wednesday night, police said.

Shots rang out in the lobby of the Goodwin Gymnasium shortly after 8 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department reported.

One boy was taken to Atrium health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem and a second to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.

Their condition was unclear Wednesday night.

At a late night news conference, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said the shooter was not in custody but it is believed one person fired a gun, the Salisbury Post reported.

Witnesses told the Post four to five shots were fired and that one boy appeared to be shot in the leg while another was shot in the arm.