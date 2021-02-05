3 High Point officers shot in standoff, police say

Three High Point police officers were shot Thursday night in a standoff on West English Road, reports WGHP/Fox 8.

The three are expected to recover, according to media reports.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect was still barricaded in a home shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators told Fox 8 that they heard gunfire around 11:15 p.m. Thursday while on patrol and responded to the West English Road home. A man on the front porch retreated into the house.

When more officers arrived, the suspect began shooting.

Police have evacuated the area, near West English and South roads, and say they do not believe other people are in the house, Fox 8 reports.