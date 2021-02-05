 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 High Point officers shot in standoff
0 comments
editor's pick top story

3 High Point officers shot in standoff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Three High Point police officers were shot Thursday night in a standoff on West English Road, reports WGHP/Fox 8.

The three are expected to recover, according to media reports.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect was still barricaded in a home shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Investigators told Fox 8 that they heard gunfire around 11:15 p.m. Thursday while on patrol and responded to the West English Road home. A man on the front porch retreated into the house.

When more officers arrived, the suspect began shooting.

Police have evacuated the area, near West English and South roads,  and say they do not believe other people are in the house, Fox 8 reports.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News