A child's possible overdose leads to abuse charges, Davidson County authorities say

A 1-year-old was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose Halloween night, said the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, and two people are facing felony charges of child abuse that caused serious injury.

The sheriff’s office released the information Friday. Authorities have charged Austin Garrett Kluttz and Katie Alexandra Kerr in the incident. Investigators have not said what the relationship is between the couple and the child.

It was not immediately clear how the child might have taken an overdose or what drug was involved.

Emergency crews took the child from a home on Lick Creek Church Road in Denton to Thomasville Medical Center.