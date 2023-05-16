A Garner man died last week after he swallowed an illegal drug while he was in the custody of the Surry County Sheriff's Office, authorities said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office executed a search warrant May 10 at 258 W. Highland Ave. in Elkin, the sheriff's office said.

During the early morning hours of May 11, Quintonio Jacquezze Willis, 34, of Garner walked into the crime scene on West Highland Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

When Willis was confronted by law enforcement officers, Willis appeared to eat and swallow an illegal drug, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement officers then used a Taser and retrieved an amount of the drug from Willis' mouth, the sheriff's office said.

Surry County emergency medical technicians then evaluated Willis who refused medical treatment, the sheriff's office said. The emergency medical technicians then left the scene.

About 23 minutes later, law enforcement officials noticed that Willis was having a medical emergency, the sheriff's office said. Emergency medical technicians then returned and treated Willis.

Willis was taken to Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

"This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Willis' family," Sheriff Steve Hiatt said.

The sheriff's office contacted the State Bureau of Investigation, which is protocol when a person dies in the custody of a law enforcement agency.

The SBI is investigating.