A pedestrian dies after he was struck by a vehicle in Yadkinville

A pedestrian died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School in Yadkinville, authorities said Tuesday.
Yadkinville police responded to the incident happened about 7:30 p.m. on the highway, police said. A vehicle struck the pedestrian on the highway.
The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
Police are attempting to identify the victim and notify his family members of his death, police said.
