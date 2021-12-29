A Surry County woman's ordeal began when a man asked her for a ride; a series of events led her to being kidnapped, stabbed and burned.

DOBSON — The ordeal of a Surry County woman who was kidnapped, stabbed and burned began when she received a phone call from a man on Nov. 30, asking her for a ride, according to court documents.
Kathy Jo Miller, 45, then went to Brintle's Truck Stop in Mount Airy to pick up Travis Ray Hall, 38, of Albemarle, according to a search warrant. Miller and Hall traveled across the street to a Circle K convenience store to get gas.
Before Miller went into the store, Hall asked to use Miller's cellphone, the warrant said. Hall never returned that cellphone to Miller.
Miller got back into her vehicle with Hall and drove toward the Fish Bowl restaurant in Mount Airy, the warrant said. Miller then noticed a vehicle in the parking lot of the nearby Copper Pot restaurant that she knew belonged to Grayson Gregory Sawyers, 32, of Surry County. Miller told investigators that Grayson Sawyers' vehicle pulled out behind her and began following her.
Hall told Miller to drive past the Fish Bowl and turn onto Maple Grove Church Road, the warrant said. Miller noticed that Hall had a knife, and she told Hall that she wanted to go home.
Miller knew that she was driving toward the home of Gregory Todd Sawyers, 53, of Moondreamer Lane in northwestern Surry County. The sheriff’s office did not say whether or how Gregory Sawyers and Grayson Sawyers are related.
When Miller arrived at that home, Hall ordered her to park behind a tractor in the driveway.
Grayson Sawyers then pulled in behind Miller's vehicle, preventing her from being able to drive away, the warrant said. Hall removed the keys from the ignition of Miller's vehicle.
Grayson Sawyers and Hall then got behind Miller and walked her to the front porch of the home. Lakin Nicole Harvey, 28, of Surry County then let Sawyers, Hall and Miller into the home.
Hall told Miller that they were going to ask her questions, and that Miller had better tell the truth if she wanted to go home, the warrant said.
Miller told investigators that Hall, Grayson Sawyers, Gregory Sawyers, Harvey and two other men were inside the home. At some point, Hall struck Miller in the head multiple times, causing Miller to fall down, the search warrant said.
Gregory Sawyers told Miller to stop crying while Hall, Grayson Sawyers and Gregory Sawyers questioned Miller about being a "snitch," according to the warrant.
At this time, Hall stabbed Miller in the leg with a large pocketknife, the warrant said. And Miller continued to be assaulted in various ways through the "questioning," the warrant said.
Gregory Sawyers is accused of assaulting Miller with a fire poker, which is a long metal bar with a hook at its end, an arrest warrant said.
Harvey is accused of choking Miller, causing bruises and scratches on Miller's neck, an arrest warrant said.
Miller was forced to make a recording on Hall's cell phone, stating that Miller had been robbed and stabbed by a Black female, the search warrant said. Gregory Sawyers then said that Miller needed to leave the home because she was bleeding everywhere.
Miller was forced into her vehicle by Hall and Harvey as they told Miller they were taking her home, the warrant said. However, Hall and Harvey talked about getting "rid" of Miller, according to the warrant.
Miller noticed they passed the road that she lived on, and then they turned on a gravel road unknown to Miller, the warrant said. Miller then got of the vehicle and ran for help.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, Surry County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Crossroads Church Road community in northwestern Surry County after they received a report of an assault.
The deputies then found Miller with a stab wound to her lower leg, according to the search warrant and a news release by the sheriff’s office.
Miller was taken to the Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies later found Hall at a home in the 100 block of Moondreamer Lane in Surry County. Investigators also seized Hall's BLU Smartphone.
Investigators then executed a search warrant on Moondreamer Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives later determined that Miller had been kidnapped, stabbed and burned with a metal object.
Capt. Scott Hudson of the sheriff's office couldn't be reached Wednesday to comment on the search warrant.
Harvey of Fortune Cookie Lane, Gregory Sawyers, and Hall are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, the sheriff's office said. The three also are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping.
Those offenses happened Nov. 30 through Dec. 1.
Hall also is charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault on a female, according to other warrants. He is accused of stealing Miller’s 2008 Volvo S60 car on Dec. 1, the warrant said.
Hall also is accused of assaulting Miller with a knife, and punching Miller in her face and head, another warrant said.
In addition, Harvey is charged with assault by strangulation, according to another warrant.
Gregory Sawyers also is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to a warrant.
Grayson Gregory Sawyers, of Maple Grove Church Road is charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, according to other warrants.
The younger Sawyers is accused of kidnapping Miller and conspiring with Gregory Sawyers, Harvey and Hall to kidnap Miller, the warrant said.
J. Clark Fischer of Winston-Salem, Harvey's attorney, said Wednesday that his client denies the charges against her.
The attorneys for Hall and the Sawyerses couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment on behalf of their clients.
Hall, Harvey and Gregory Sawyers were being held Wednesday in the Surry County Jail with Hall’s bond set at $1.8 million. Harvey’s bond set at $1.7 million and Sawyers’ bond set at $1.87 million, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said.
Grayson Sawyers has been released from custody after he posted a $50,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.
The four are scheduled to appear Jan. 12 in Surry County District Court.
