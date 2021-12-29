A Surry County woman's ordeal began when a man asked her for a ride; a series of events led her to being kidnapped, stabbed and burned.

DOBSON — The ordeal of a Surry County woman who was kidnapped, stabbed and burned began when she received a phone call from a man on Nov. 30, asking her for a ride, according to court documents.

Kathy Jo Miller, 45, then went to Brintle's Truck Stop in Mount Airy to pick up Travis Ray Hall, 38, of Albemarle, according to a search warrant. Miller and Hall traveled across the street to a Circle K convenience store to get gas.

Before Miller went into the store, Hall asked to use Miller's cellphone, the warrant said. Hall never returned that cellphone to Miller.

Miller got back into her vehicle with Hall and drove toward the Fish Bowl restaurant in Mount Airy, the warrant said. Miller then noticed a vehicle in the parking lot of the nearby Copper Pot restaurant that she knew belonged to Grayson Gregory Sawyers, 32, of Surry County. Miller told investigators that Grayson Sawyers' vehicle pulled out behind her and began following her.

Hall told Miller to drive past the Fish Bowl and turn onto Maple Grove Church Road, the warrant said. Miller noticed that Hall had a knife, and she told Hall that she wanted to go home.