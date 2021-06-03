After attack in NC classroom, 1 woman arrested, 1 still at large

GREENSBORO — One of the two adults charged in a group attack last week on a 14-year-old in her classroom at Southern Guilford High School is wanted by authorities after failing to turn herself in this week as arranged.
Anikqua Shydasia Beatty, 18, of Charlotte is wanted on charges of inciting a riot, assault and first-degree trespass, all misdemeanors, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon in a news release.
The sheriff’s office said it arrested Kiamosha Devanee Sutton, 37, at her home Wednesday morning on a felony charge of breaking or entering a building with intent to terrorize/injure an occupant. She was also charged with inciting a riot, assault, and first-degree trespass, all misdemeanors.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lori Poag said both women were supposed to turn themselves in on Tuesday, per a prior agreement, but Sutton was tardy in doing so and Beatty never did.
Sutton was being held Wednesday in the Guilford County jail in Greensboro under $5,000 secured bail, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also filed charges, called juvenile petitions, against six juveniles in connection with the attack. All six were charged with assault and three were charged with trespassing.
Parent Danielle Campbell said Wednesday that her daughter is having trouble seeing out of one eye after last week’s attack on her.
The sheriff’s office said eight people participated in the May 25 attack, including Sutton, Beatty, three Southern Guilford High School students and three students from other schools. Sutton is the mother of one of the students involved in the attack, according to the sheriff’s office.
Campbell said that, according to her daughter, a boy at her school wanted to fight her, but was told by his brother that he should not fight a girl. Campbell said he then recruited a girl at the school to do it.
That girl, Campbell said, attempted to fight her daughter at her bus stop on Monday last week, but was on the losing end of the fight.
Campbell said she didn’t learn about any of this until after the classroom attack on her daughter.
According to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county’s school resource officers, some of the group arrived outside of the school on May 25. The student from the bus stop fight went to let them in, but didn’t need to because they grabbed the door as some students were leaving and let themselves in, he said.
After that, Hall said, the student and her supporters went to the 14-year-old’s classroom and started hitting and kicking her.
The teacher ran into the hall to call for help, Hall said. As the school’s resource officer and members of the school faculty approached, the attackers ran off and split up. He said the sheriff’s office was later able to catch them in the parking lot.
Campbell said her daughter has a swollen eye, busted lip, and scratches on her back, neck and face.
She plans to take her daughter to the eye doctor, as well as the chiropractor, due to some neck and back pain.
Campbell expressed anger at the mother who took part in the attack and also said she is upset with how the sheriff’s office is handling the matter.
“Why weren’t they arrested the minute they were caught?” Campbell said of the people who participated in the attack. “I don’t understand this process. I’ve never seen someone get caught doing a crime and then get arrested a week later.”
Poag said Wednesday that it took the sheriff’s office some time to review footage of the attack and determine who had done what.
Campbell is concerned Sutton may still want to hurt her child, but is also counseling her daughter to be brave.
“She can’t sit in the house and feel like she is going to get hurt every time,” Campbell said. “I don’t want her to feel like she is scared of anything.”
Misty Reagan, another parent at Southern Guilford High School, expressed frustration Wednesday morning about both the delay in arrests and charges, and the school’s handling of what happened.
She said she felt that the school should have been put on lockdown after the attack. Instead, she said her son, a junior, was able to walk out of the building after finishing his test with no idea what had happened 35 minutes before.
Reagan was also unhappy that she had not heard any plan yet for the school to improve safety measures to try to keep something like this from happening again.
“I think it is a complete and total absolute letdown,” she said. “Something has got to change.”
