After attack in NC classroom, 1 woman arrested, 1 still at large

The sheriff’s office said eight people participated in the May 25 attack, including Sutton, Beatty, three Southern Guilford High School students and three students from other schools. Sutton is the mother of one of the students involved in the attack, according to the sheriff’s office.

Campbell said that, according to her daughter, a boy at her school wanted to fight her, but was told by his brother that he should not fight a girl. Campbell said he then recruited a girl at the school to do it.

That girl, Campbell said, attempted to fight her daughter at her bus stop on Monday last week, but was on the losing end of the fight.

Campbell said she didn’t learn about any of this until after the classroom attack on her daughter.

According to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county’s school resource officers, some of the group arrived outside of the school on May 25. The student from the bus stop fight went to let them in, but didn’t need to because they grabbed the door as some students were leaving and let themselves in, he said.

After that, Hall said, the student and her supporters went to the 14-year-old’s classroom and started hitting and kicking her.