An Appalachian State employee is facing a criminal charge after a mobile phone is found in a dormitory bathroom

An employee at Appalachian State University is facing a criminal charge after a mobile phone was found earlier this month in a dormitory bathroom, authorities said.

ASU police received a report Oct. 15 about the mobile phone being found in a vent of a third-floor bathroom in Eggers Residence Hall, Appalachian State said in a statement.

ASU police then began an investigation.

University police later obtained an arrest warrant for Jerry Alan McGlamery, 49, of Wilkes County, a facilities operations employee, ASU said.

McGlamery is charged with misdemeanor secret peeping, a court record says.

McGlamery was arrested in Wilkes County Oct. 22 and taken to the Wilkes County Jail, authorities said. He has been released from custody after posting a $1,500 bond, according to VINE, a national victim networking service.

McGlamery has been placed on investigatory leave pending the university police's investigation, App State said. McGlamery has not worked on campus since Oct. 15, and he isn't permitted to return to campus.

Facilities operations employees at App State manage campus buildings, systems, grounds, utilities and vehicles, according to the university's website.