Appalachian State University paid nearly $2 million into a fraudulent bank account. Two Nigerian residents are extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Two Nigerian residents have been extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States to face charges for their alleged roles in the theft of nearly $2 million from Appalachian State University about five years ago, authorities said this week.

Oludayo Kolawole John Adeagbo, 43, and Donald Ikenna Echeazu, 40, who are both Nigerian citizens and residents of the United Kingdom, are charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

"We appreciate the continued diligence by the U.S. Attorney's Office and (the) FBI to prosecute this case and to recover the university's funds — a majority of which were recovered in 2017," said Megan Evans, a spokeswoman for Appalachian State.

"Following the incident, which occurred in late 2016, the university implemented more stringent policies to increase vigilance and guard against cyber crimes," Evans said.

Adeagbo and Echeazu are accused of defrauding Appalachian State University of $1.959 million from Aug. 16, 2016 through Jan. 12, 2017, according to a federal indictment.

Adeagbo and Echeazu are accused of conspiring with Ho Shin Lee of Los Angeles to obtaining information about a construction project at ASU, the Justice Department said.

In 2016, university officials hired Charlotte-based Rodgers Builders to build a new building for the school's College of Health Sciences college, federal prosecutors said.

Adeagbo received information about that contract in late August 2016, and he provided this information to his co-conspirators, according to the indictment.

In November 2016, Lee applied to the Secretary of State of California to register Royce Hub Trading Inc., claiming that the corporation was in the "general merchandise" business, the indictment said. Lee represented himself as the chief executive officer, secretary and chief financial officer of Royce Hub Trading.

Lee opened a bank account at JPMorgan Chase Bank in the name of Royce Hub Trading Inc. of Los Angeles, the indictment said.

In early December 2016, an Appalachian State employee received an email from a conspirator who identified himself as Doug McDowell, the controller for Rodgers building, according to prosecutors and the indictment. The email instructed the school to reroute company payments to an account at JPMorgan Chase, prosecutors said.

Appalachian State processed a payment of $1.959 million to Rodgers Builders on Dec. 8, 2016, and directed the money be deposited as requested — into Lee’s JPMorgan account, the indictment said.

On Dec. 20, 2016, the real Doug McDowell contacted Appalachian State to ask why the company had not received its money.

Adeagbo, Echeazu and Lee are accused of laundering the stolen money through financial transactions designed to conceal the fraud, the Justice Department said.

FBI agents tracked $1.542 million of the stolen money and returned that amount to the ASU, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said in January 2018.

Adeagbo and Echeazu were being held Friday in the Meckenburg County Jail in Charlotte as federal inmates, according to the jail's website. No bond information was listed for either man.

Lee, who was 31 when he was arrested, was indicted in March 2018 in U.S. District Court on 14 counts of money laundering. He pleaded guilty in August 2018 to one count of money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney sentenced Lee to serve three years and one in federal prison and ordered Lee to pay ASU $1.959 million in restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.