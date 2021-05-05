Police: Person sets house on fire after hours-long standoff in Ardmore

Police say an Ardmore resident prompted an hours-long standoff, exchanged gunfire with police and eventually set a house on fire Wednesday afternoon on Lockland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Police have not identified the suspect and say they do not know whether he survived the shooting or the fire that has engulfed a home in the 500 block of Lockland.

“We haven’t been able to get inside the house because of the fire,” said Lt. Joseph Doss of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers were called to the house around 1 p.m. and spoke with people who were inside. Although it isn’t clear why, one of the residents struggled with police. At one point, a resident produced a gun and pointed it in an officer’s direction, said Doss.

Police were able to retreat from the home. They were also able to evacuate a male and a female resident from the house, one of whom was being treated for minor injuries, Doss said.

The person with the gun remained inside the home while officers used a loudspeaker to demand that the resident come outside.

That resident spoke to officers through a window, Doss said, but then fired shots from the window at officers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}