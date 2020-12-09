Attorney: Man attacked family over Black Lives Matter sign in Forsyth County

A white Forsyth County man is accused of assaulting two members of a family outside a dental office in Lewisville because the family had a Black Lives Matter sign and another sign in honor of Breonna Taylor in the back window of their car, the family's lawyer and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Rod Steven Sturdy, 55, of the 8000 block of Deverow Court in Lewisville, is facing two misdemeanor charges — simple assault and assault on a female — after the Dec. 3 incident, according to arrest warrants.

Helen Parsonage, the family's attorney, gave this account, which was confirmed in part by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office:

Nova Tempest, Olivia Pugh and their brother were headed to a dental appointment the morning of Dec. 3. Tempest was driving, Pugh was in the front passenger seat and their brother, who is a juvenile and not being identified by name, was in the back seat. The family had a "Black Lives Matter" sign and another sign that read "Prosecute the cops who murdered Breonna Taylor" in the back window. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March as they executed a search warrant for her apartment. Taylor's death sparked protests this summer over racial injustice and police brutality.