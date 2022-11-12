Boone police are looking for vandals who spray painted derogatory terms and symbols on a building

Boone police are looking for the vandals who spray painted derogatory terms and symbols on the Snow Masonic Lodge in Boone, authorities said Saturday.

Lodge members reported on Nov. 8 the spray painting on their building at 240 Temple Drive in Boone, the High County Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

The vandalism happened sometime between Oct. 31 and last Tuesday.

Boone Police couldn’t be reached Saturday to comment on what the terms and symbols said or represented.

High County Crime Stoppers and Boone police are seeking the public’s help in finding the vandals and witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the vandals can call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125. Boone police can be reached at 828-268-6900.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information leading to arrest of the wanted person or people, the organization said.