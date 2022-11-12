 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Boone police are looking for vandals who spray painted derogatory terms and symbols on a building

  • 0

Boone police are looking for the vandals who spray painted derogatory terms and symbols on the Snow Masonic Lodge in Boone, authorities said Saturday.

Lodge members reported on Nov. 8 the spray painting on their building at 240 Temple Drive in Boone, the High County Crime Stoppers said in a statement.

The vandalism happened sometime between Oct. 31 and last Tuesday.

Boone Police couldn’t be reached Saturday to comment on what the terms and symbols said or represented.

High County Crime Stoppers and Boone police are seeking the public’s help in finding the vandals and witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the vandals can call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or 828-737-0125. Boone police can be reached at 828-268-6900.

People are also reading…

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information leading to arrest of the wanted person or people, the organization said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mass shooting nightmare arrives in Raleigh, on the doorstep of a peaceful neighborhood

Mass shooting nightmare arrives in Raleigh, on the doorstep of a peaceful neighborhood

They were going to start looking to buy their own place early next year, somewhere on the outskirts of town, somewhere with a bigger and nicer yard. For three years, Tracey Howard and his wife had been renting in the Hedingham neighborhood in east Raleigh, but they wanted a home of their own. That was the dream. Friday afternoon, though, there was a bullet hole in the mailbox next to his ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert