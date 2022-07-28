Boone police are seeking the public's help to find a suspect linked to an incident on the Boone Greenway

Authorities say a North Carolina woman taken into custody on an assault charge suffered life-threatening injuries when she escaped her handcuffs, managed to lower a rear window and jumped out of a moving police car. Pineville police said in a news release that 27-year-old Morgan Johnson assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers, which led to her arrest. As she was being taken to jail, police say Johnson freed one hand from the handcuffs and pushed down the rear window of the police car to create a small opening. The officer slowed down, but Johnson got through the small opening and got out of the car while it was moving.