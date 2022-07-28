Boone police are seeking the public's help to find a suspect linked to an incident on the Boone Greenway

Boone police and High Country Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help in finding a man charged with attempted robbery and assault in an incident this week on the Boone Greenway, authorities said Thursday.
Police have obtained arrest warrants for Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez, 20, who is charged with two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of assault, the High County Crime Stoppers said in a news release.
The incident happened Tuesday on the greenway, which covers four miles, Boone authorities said.
Perez also is wanted for a probation post-release violation as he is accused of removing his electronic monitoring device, authorities said.
Perez was last seen in the 300 block of Wildcat Road in the Deep Gap community, authorities said. At that time, Perez was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.
Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers or Boone police at 828-268-6900.
