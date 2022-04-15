 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boone police identify a Moore County man who died in a traffic crash Thursday on N.C. 105

Boone police identified Friday a Moore County man who died in Thursday's traffic crash involving five vehicles on N.C. 105, authorities said.

Nicholas Thomas Dewinkeleer, 43, a motorcycle rider who lived in West End community, died at Watauga Medical Center from the injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

The crash happened at 4:48 p.m. and involved three passenger and two motorcycles on the highway near its intersection with Snaggy Mountain Boulevard, police said. Police didn't release further details about how the crash occurred.

Colin Brett Matthews, 29, of Sugar Mountain was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, police said. Matthews was taken to the Watauga County Jail with his bond set at $100,000, police said.

Matthews is scheduled to appear May 20 in Watauga District Court.

Police continue their investigation into the crash. 

Additional charges may be sought when the investigation is completed and after officers consult with the Watauga County District Attorney's Office, police said. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

South Africa floods: Over 340 dead as hunt for survivors widen

