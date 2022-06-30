Burke County man accused of firing a shot at a Boone bar

A Morganton man was arrested early Thursday morning after he was accusing a firing a shot at a Boone bar, authorities said.

Sumetha Sitthiphanh, 22, is charged with discharging a firearm in the city of Boone and going armed to the terror of the people, Boone police said.

Sitthiphanh was being held Thursday in the Caldwell County Jail with his bond set at $5,000, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8.

Boone police were dispatched at 2:11 a.m. to Boone Saloon at 489 W. King St., regarding a possibly impaired driver and a disturbance at the bar after an patron was asked to leave at closing time, police said.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect fired one shot from a 9 mm handgun before he left the scene, police said.

Boone police then broadcast a description of the suspect's vehicle to nearby law enforcement agencies.

A short time later, Watauga County sheriff's deputies saw the suspect's vehicle going south near the Watauga-Caldwell county line, police said.

After seeing the deputies, the suspect increased the vehicle's speed and crossed into Caldwell County before the Watauga deputies could initiate a traffic stop, police said.

Caldwell County sheriff's deputies then stopped the vehicle about 4 a.m., and Sitthiphanh was arrested, police said.

