Court record: 4-year-old Mount Airy boy died after oxygen was restricted in alleged child abuse

The 4-year-old Mount Airy boy whose adoptive parents are charged in his death suffered a hypoxic/anoxic brain injury, according to an application for a search warrant of the family's home.

Skyler Wilson died Jan. 9, four days after he was taken to Brenner’s Children Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Joseph “Joe” Paul Wilson, 41, and Jodi Ann Wilson, 38, both of Mount Airy were arrested Jan. 13 and each charged with murder in connection with Skyler’s death, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joe Wilson had worked in Mount Airy as a chiropractor at Affordable Wellness, according to the business’ Facebook page.

Anoxic brain injuries are caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, and hypoxic brain injuries are caused by a restriction on oxygen, the court documents say. The restricted flow of oxygen causes the gradual impairment and death of brain cells.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Jan. 6, by the Department of Social Services while Skyler was a patient at the hospital.

A sheriff’s detective spoke with a doctor at the hospital who, in turn, had interviewed Joe Wilson, the court documents say. Wilson told the doctor that his wife "uses the parenting technique from 'Nancy Thomas' called “swaddling,” according to the documents. The sheriff's office didn't respond to a question about Thomas.

Jodi Wilson texted her husband at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5, saying “that something had happened with the swaddling with Tyler,” the application for the search warrant says. Jodi Wilson told Joe Wilson that something was wrong with their son’s arms.

Joe Wilson told the doctor that he and his wife put Skyler down for the night at 6:45 p.m. in a wagon that the parents used as a bed for Skyler, the documents say. About 20 minutes later, couple heard their son “wiggling” in the wagon.

Jodi Wilson then attempted to stand Skyler up, but the boy fell over, according to the court documents. When Joe Wilson attempted to put Skyler on a couch, the boy was rigid and semi-responsive.

Skyler drank two sips of water, but he refused a third sip, the documents say. Joe and Jodi Wilson then attempted to pour water into Skyler’s mouth.

“Joseph then said there was nothing else that he could do, and that he needed to call somebody,” the court filing says.

At 8:19 p.m. Jan. 5, Joe Wilson called 911 and told dispatchers that Skyler was having a seizure. An investigator listened to the 911 call and heard a woman in the background say, “It’s my fault,” according to the application for the search warrant.

When Surry County emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene, Skyler was unresponsive and not breathing, the filing says.

The doctor at Brenner’s Children Hospital told an investigator that Skyler’s brain injuries were consistent with too much restriction used during a “swaddling” technique.

On Jan. 6, investigators executive a search warrant the Wilson’s home in Mount Airy. Detectives saw wrist and ankle support straps and braces as well as cameras in the home’s basement, the records show, but investigators didn’t know that those items would be evidence in the case.

Joe Wilson later told investigators that the wrist and ankle straps were used to restrain Skyler during the swaddling process, according to the court papers.

Investigators searched the Wilsons’ home a second time on Jan. 9, and they seized "a desktop computer, journals documenting acts committed against the children, drawings, handwritten letters, and thumb drives," according to the court filing. Investigators described the seized items as evidence in their child-abuse investigation.

The Wilsons’ other children are in the custody of the Surry County Department of Social Services, the sheriff’s office said.

Court records show that the Wilsons have waived their rights to have court-appointed attorneys.

District Attorney Tim Watson of Surry County could be reached Wednesday to comment on the case.

The Wilsons are being held in the Surry County Jail with no bond allowed for either of them, the sheriff’s office said. The two are scheduled to appear Feb. 2 in Surry District Court.