FBI refuses to name 'well-known NC pastor' accused of urinating on woman during flight

DETROIT - A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That someone happened to be a well-known North Carolina pastor, according to a report from WJBK-TV, FOX 2 News in Detroit.

The pastor, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was issued a court appearance for misdemeanor assault and released, said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit office of the FBI.

“Until he appears in front of a judge and therefore gets formally charged, we will not be releasing his name,” Schneider said.

Schneider said she didn’t know the scheduled date of the pastor’s court appearance. She said FBI learned about the incident through the Wayne County Airport police who initially responded to the incident.

Alicia Beverly told the Detroit TV station the incident happened on Monday night on a red-eye flight. She says most of the people on the plane were asleep at the time. According to what she told FOX 2, she was sitting in the back of the plane next to her sister at the time of the alleged incident.