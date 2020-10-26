Fistfight breaks out between Trump and Biden supporters at SC intersection

"This had nothing to do with the Democratic Party," Kraljevich said. "We are disappointed it happened."

A report from deputies states: "Had a fight between Biden supporters and some teenage Trump supporters at the corner of Hwy. 160 and Gold Hill Rd. From videos obtained on scene by various people it was determined that after the fight was instigated by the teenagers approaching the other group and being verbal with led to a mutually combative situation on both sides."

Both teens identified as Trump supporters were age 17, according to the report.

The men identified as Biden supporters were listed as ages 24 and 51.

Deputies spoke to witnesses and reviewed two videos taken by witnesses at the scene, the report said.

The incident started when two people began arguing, and threats were exchanged, the report stated. The incident "took a turn for the worse, according to deputies, when a person stepped on a Trump flag," the report said.

That person was pushed off the Trump flag and one person was struck by a flag pole, according to the report. Then punches were thrown.

The people involved were told if anyone was charged they all would be charged, so no one filed charges, according to the report.

The teens were released to their parents, deputies said.