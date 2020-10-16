Former GOP lawmaker charged with assaulting a poll worker at early voting site in Wake County

A former Republican state legislator was charged with assaulting an election worker at a Wake County early voting site on Friday morning.

Gary Pendleton was an official Republican poll observer at the Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Ave. in Wake Forest, where he was charged with a misdemeanor assault. Pendleton, 73, served in the N.C. General Assembly from 2015 to 2017 and is a former Wake County Commissioner.

Pendleton said he pushed a poll worker who had blocked him from entering the polling site earlier.

"He stepped in front of me, at about three feet," he said in an interview. "We both had on masks, and I took both my hands and pushed him back a little bit. I didn't push him hard. I just pushed him back a little bit to get out of my face because we do have COVID-19 going on."

Pendleton was a poll observer at Roberts Community Center in Raleigh on Thursday, and said he was allowed to enter the site early to observe the poll workers. He said he asked the poll worker in Wake Forest was he was trying to hide.

"Of course that's why we are there," he said. "We are looking for fraudulent activity that might be occurring in polls around Wake County."