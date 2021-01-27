Lawsuit: Armed 'mob,' former deputy, attempted to invade NC home

Dameon Shepard repeatedly explained they had the wrong house, but the group allegedly continued to harass and intimidate the teenager and tried to force their way into his home.

The lawsuit goes on to say Pender County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Shepards' call for help but did not identify or arrest anyone involved in the incident that left the mother and son "terrified."

In the days after the incident, Kita was charged with forcible trespass, breaking and entering and willful failure to discharge duties. He was also terminated from his role as a deputy at the New Hanover County Detention Center.

Wood was also charged with going armed to the terror of the public.

As for why the Pender County Sheriff's Office did not make any arrests the night of the incident, Sheriff Alan Cutler said in May 2020 they believed the threat had been defused and they needed more time to gather evidence.

The lawsuit, however, alleges that Pender County Sheriff's Capt. B.A. Sanders visited the Shepard house the night of the event even as members of the group remained outside and urged the mother and son to "understand that there was a missing girl." It also states he did not attempt to interview any of those outside the home in the group.