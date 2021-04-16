Liberty sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

On the second count, the lawsuit says it seeks damages in excess of $10 million. On the conspiracy charge, it seeks $10 million in compensatory damages and argues that sum should be tripled, as allowed by state law under limited circumstances, plus $350,000 in punitive damages. Liberty is also seeking other costs and fees.

Falwell, an attorney and real estate developer, had led Liberty since the 2007 death of his televangelist father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, who also founded the Moral Majority, making evangelicals a key force in the Republican party.

In early 2016, Falwell become one of the first conservative Christians to endorse Donald Trump for the presidency, and defended him after Trump’s lewd remarks about women and sexual assault, captured in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” recording, became public late in the campaign.

Falwell went on to court controversy and stay in the news, vigorously criticizing Democrats online.

In late August, shortly after Falwell's resignation, Liberty announced that it was opening an independent investigation into Falwell's tenure as president. The inquiry, led by an outside accounting firm and described by the school as a wide-ranging look at “all facets" of Liberty's operation under Falwell, remains ongoing, and the school has not released any preliminary information from it.

Falwell sued Liberty for defamation in October, alleging the school had damaged his reputation, but dropped the case in December without explanation.