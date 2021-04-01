Man charged with murder in North Carolina road rage shooting

Ryan Eberly told LNP for a story published Monday that he may have accidentally forced another driver over to the shoulder of I-95 when he switched lanes before seeing the other car, but that he did not escalate the situation.

Eberly said he had switched into the right lane to go around a slower driver and became aware of the Malibu driving on the shoulder. The Malibu's driver rolled his window down and gestured, Eberly said.

Eberly said he responded by gesturing that he was sorry and returned to the left lane. Moments later, he noticed the Malibu following closely behind him before the driver then pulled alongside, rolled down the window and started shooting, Eberly said.

"I looked over. The passenger window of my car was shattered. My wife called my name," Eberly said.

Floyd is being held without bond in the Robeson County Detention Center. It could not be immediately determined if Floyd has an attorney who could comment.

Floyd has served several prison terms over the last decade for assault with a deadly weapon, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges, according to state prison records.