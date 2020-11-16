NC child disappeared almost 21 years ago. An inmate now says he knows what happened.

For one family in Cleveland County, Valentine's Day marks a painful anniversary — the day a 9-year-old girl vanished.

Local, state and federal investigators continue to try and solve the mystery of Asha Degree's disappearance, and they may have a new lead.

A prison inmate recently sent a letter to The Star of Shelby in which he says he knows what happened to the fourth-grader nearly 21 years ago.

Marcus Mellon wrote to the news outlet to say that the child was killed, and he knows how and where to find her.

Letter to the editor

Mellon, 53, was convicted of sex crimes against children in Cleveland County in 2014.

In his letter to The Star, Mellon says he has information and asked that it be passed along to the FBI.

Mellon asked investigators to visit him to find out what happened. Here is what he wrote:

Asha Degree has been missing for over 20 years. About four months ago I had found out her whereabouts and what had happen to her. She was killed and then took and buried. I do know how and what town she is in. I hope you get this letter and do come see me. It's on the up and up.

Delayed visit