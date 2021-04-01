 Skip to main content
NC man charged in road rage killing on I-95
NC man charged in road rage killing on I-95

Dejywan R. Floyd

Dejywan R. Floyd

 Robeson County Sheriff's Office

A North Carolina man is charged in the deadly road rage shooting that left a Pennsylvania woman dead on March 25.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton was arrested at an apartment complex shortly after midnight Wednesday, March 31.

He is charged with first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. The charges are in relation to the death of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. March 25. Eberly was struck through the passenger door of the vehicle she and her husband were in as they drove south on I-95 in Robeson County.

Authorities say the Eberlys' GMC Yukon came close to the suspect's Chevrolet Malibu as one of them was merging on the interstate. Floyd is accused of pulling up to the GMC's passenger side, rolling down his window and firing multiple shots into the passenger door.

