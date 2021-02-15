NC man stole truck with 6-year-old inside, Elkin police say

Police in Elkin say a 6-year-old girl was inside a truck stolen from the town’s Walmart on Sunday.

The man accused of stealing the car was apparently unaware of the girl’s presence, according to police. She was left by the suspect at Richmond Hill Baptist Church near Boonville, about 16 miles away in Yadkin County.

She was not harmed by the suspect, Elkin police said.

Deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s office later found the truck empty on Wilkes Yadkin Road. Authorities used a canine deputy to track the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Davis Coffey of Lenoir.

Police allege the car he drove to Elkin’s Walmart was also stolen, this one from Stokes County.

Coffey faces charges in Elkin of second degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked and assault on a female.

Additional charges have been filed by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, Elkin police said.